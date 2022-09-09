220909-N-QI593-1118 NORFOLK, Virginia (Sep. 9, 2022) Sailors heave mooring line on the fo’c’sle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations, Sep. 9, 2022. Bainbridge was deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 11:16 Photo ID: 7416468 VIRIN: 220909-N-QI593-1118 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.45 MB Location: NORFOLK, US