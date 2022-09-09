Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bainbridge was deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S. allied and partner interests.

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elexia Morelos 

    USS Bainbridge (DDG 96)

    220909-N-QI593-1153 NORFOLK, Virginia (Sep. 9, 2022) Sailors heave mooring line on the fo’c’sle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations, Sep. 9, 2022. Bainbridge was deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 11:16
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
    Sailor
    USN
    USS Bainbridge (DDG 96)
    Forged by the Sea

