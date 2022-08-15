Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC RODEO [Image 4 of 9]

    DC RODEO

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Pennington 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), demonstrate pipe-patching in the hangar bay, during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA), August 15, 2022. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 10:27
    Photo ID: 7416387
    VIRIN: 220815-N-CO784-1205
    Resolution: 4713x3366
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: US
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

