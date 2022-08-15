Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) demonstrate pipe-patching in the hangar bay, during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA), August 15, 2022. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

