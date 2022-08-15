Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Alan Guillen, right, from Brownsville, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) intelligence department, and Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Joshua Weber, from Stockton, California, assigned to Ford’s engineering department, demonstrate pipe-patching in the hangar bay, during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA),August 15, 2022. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

