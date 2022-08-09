220909-N-XH769-1285 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 9, 2022) A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Sept. 9, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 05:40 Photo ID: 7415981 VIRIN: 220909-N-XH769-1285 Resolution: 6638x4425 Size: 1.26 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Ryan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.