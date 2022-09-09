Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea [Image 7 of 7]

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea

    BALTIC SEA

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Clark 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    220910-N-XH769-1138 BALTIC SEA (Sep. 10, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors with the crash and salvage team observe flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Sep. 10, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Clark)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 05:40
    Photo ID: 7415984
    VIRIN: 220910-N-XH769-1138
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    FLIGHT OPS
    DEPLOYMENT
    KEARSARGE LHD 3

