Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

220909-N-XH769-1102 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 9, 2022) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 takes off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Sep. 9, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Clark)

