JTAC from Germany and U.S. participate in Exercise Ample Strike 22

Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) from Germany and the U.S. coordinate Close Air Support (CAS) with Czech Aero L-159 ALCA aircraft, during a live fire range for Exercise Ample Strike 22 in Czech Republic, Sept. 9, 2022. The exercise is a regular Czech Republic JTAC-led exercise focused on advanced air and land training, strengthening U.S. and NATO Allies’ capabilities, and defending against adversaries in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Julson)
