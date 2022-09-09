U.S. JTAC participate in Exercise Ample Strike 22

A U.S. Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) coordinates Close Air Support (CAS) with a Czech Aero L-159 ALCA aircraft, during a live fire range for Exercise Ample Strike 22 in Czech Republic, Sept. 9, 2022. The exercise is a regular Czech Republic JTAC-led exercise focused on advanced air and land training, strengthening U.S. and NATO Allies’ capabilities, and defending against adversaries in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Julson)

