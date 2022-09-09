Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTAC from Germany and U.S. participate in Exercise Ample Strike 22 [Image 11 of 11]

    JTAC from Germany and U.S. participate in Exercise Ample Strike 22

    CZECH REPUBLIC

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Julson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) from Germany and the U.S., coordinates Close Air Support(CAS) with a Czech Aero L-159 ALCA aircraft, during a live fire range for Exercise Ample Strike 22 in Czech Republic, Sept. 9, 2022. The exercise is a regular Czech Republic JTAC-led exercise focused on advanced air and land training, strengthening U.S. and NATO Allies’ capabilities, and defending against adversaries in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Julson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
