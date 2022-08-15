Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Quarter Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5]

    4th Quarter Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducted the fourth quarter best warrior competition on August 15, 2022. Soldiers stopped at the small arms range to test their competence on the M4A1 weapon system.

