4th Quarter Best Warrior Competition

Soldiers from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducted the fourth quarter best warrior competition on August 15, 2022. Soldiers stopped at the radio utilization station testing their ability to assemble a radio, load the communications security, and conduct a successful radio call.
|08.15.2022
|09.14.2022 01:16
|7415723
|220815-A-TR140-503
|6000x4000
|3.46 MB
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|0
|0
