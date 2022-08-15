Soldiers from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducted the fourth quarter best warrior competition on August 15, 2022. Soldiers stopped at the claymore employment station testing their assembly, usage and disassembly of the claymore.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 01:16
|Photo ID:
|7415721
|VIRIN:
|220815-A-TR140-050
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Quarter Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
