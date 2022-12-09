Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Airborne Division Band performs in honor of Operation Market Garden 78 [Image 8 of 10]

    101st Airborne Division Band performs in honor of Operation Market Garden 78

    SINT-OEDENRODE, NETHERLANDS

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas Jones, a musician with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band, plays the guitar during a performance to honor World War II veterans and the people of Netherlands as they participate in the 78th year commemoration of Operation Market Garden at Sint-Oedenrode, Netherlands, Sept. 12, 2022. As the Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) commemorate Market Garden 78, the 101st will continue to remain committed to the collective defense and cooperative security alongside European allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 00:38
    Photo ID: 7415701
    VIRIN: 220912-A-PD523-0034
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 13.87 MB
    Location: SINT-OEDENRODE, NL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division Band performs in honor of Operation Market Garden 78 [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Angelo Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    101st
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    MarketGarden
    VictoryCorps

