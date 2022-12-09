101st Airborne Division Band performs in honor of Operation Market Garden 78

Local Dutch community members clap their hands to the music of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band during their performance to honor World War II veterans and the people of Netherlands during the 78th year commemoration of Operation Market Garden at Sint-Oedenrode, Netherlands, Sept. 12, 2022. As the Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) commemorate Market Garden 78, the 101st will continue to remain committed to the collective defense and cooperative security alongside European allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia)

