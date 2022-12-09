101st Airborne Division Band performs in honor of Operation Market Garden 78

U.S. Army Sgt. John Norris, a musician with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band, plays the drums during a performance to honor World War II veterans and the people of Netherlands as they participate in the 78th year commemoration of Operation Market Garden at Sint-Oedenrode, Netherlands, Sept. 12, 2022. As the Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Ajkjk;ir Assault) commemorate Market Garden 78, the 101st will continue to remain committed to the collective defense and cooperative security alongside European allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia)
|09.12.2022
|09.14.2022 00:38
|7415703
|220912-A-PD523-0045
|5472x3648
|17.12 MB
|SINT-OEDENRODE, NL
|0
|0
