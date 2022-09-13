Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Honea Conducts First Fleet Visit [Image 2 of 7]

    MCPON Honea Conducts First Fleet Visit

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Anastasia McCarroll 

    U.S. Navy           

    220913-N-UB993-1190
    NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 13, 2022) A Sailor takes notes during Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea's all-hands call at Naval Station Norfolk, Sept. 13, 2022. Honea conducted his first fleet visit to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON Honea Conducts First Fleet Visit [Image 7 of 7], by SCPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCPON
    priorities
    warfighting competency
    professional and character development and quality of life

