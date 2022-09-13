MCPON Honea Conducts First Fleet Visit

220913-N-UB993-1190

NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 13, 2022) A Sailor takes notes during Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea's all-hands call at Naval Station Norfolk, Sept. 13, 2022. Honea conducted his first fleet visit to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

