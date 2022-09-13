MCPON Honea Conducts First Fleet Visit

220913-N-UB993-2034

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 13, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors during an all-hands call at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek/Fort Story, Sept. 13, 2022. Honea conducted his first fleet visit to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US