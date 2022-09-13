MCPON Honea Conducts First Fleet Visit

220913-N-UB993-1083

NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 13, 2022) A Sailor assigned to the nuclear aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 77) listens to Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speak during an all-hands call at Naval Station Norfolk, Sept. 13, 2022. Honea conducted his first fleet visit to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

