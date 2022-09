HMH-361 Supports III MEF EOTG Helocast Masters Course

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Heavy Marine Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361 approaches the water during a helocasting masters course conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG) at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 7, 2022. Helocasting is an airborne technique used by small unit special operations forces to insert into hard to reach areas via bodies of water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Justin J. Marty)

