    HMH-361 Supports III MEF EOTG Helocast Masters Course [Image 15 of 18]

    HMH-361 Supports III MEF EOTG Helocast Masters Course

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Marty 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Heavy Marine Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361 approaches the water during a helocasting masters course conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG) at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 7, 2022. Helocasting is an airborne technique used by small unit special operations forces to insert into hard to reach areas via bodies of water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Justin J. Marty)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Helocast
    CH-53E
    HMH-361
    EOTG
    USMC NEWS
    INDOPACOM

