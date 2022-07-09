HMH-361 Supports III MEF EOTG Helocast Masters Course

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Esgardo Franco, a machine gunner with III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), prepares to jump from a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Heavy Marine Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361 during a helocasting masters course conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG) at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 7, 2022. Helocasting is an airborne technique used by small unit special operations forces to insert into hard to reach areas via bodies of water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Justin J. Marty)

