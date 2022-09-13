Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company BAC/ Pugil Sticks [Image 9 of 9]

    India Company BAC/ Pugil Sticks

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in a pugil sticks event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 13, 2022. Following the bayonet assault course, recruits executed Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques in a sparring event with pugil sticks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 19:58
    Photo ID: 7415587
    VIRIN: 220913-M-CI314-1070
    Resolution: 3613x2409
    Size: 892.77 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company BAC/ Pugil Sticks [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

