A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in a pugil sticks event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 13, 2022. Following the bayonet assault course, recruits executed Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques in a sparring event with pugil sticks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 19:58
|Photo ID:
|7415587
|VIRIN:
|220913-M-CI314-1070
|Resolution:
|3613x2409
|Size:
|892.77 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company BAC/ Pugil Sticks [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
