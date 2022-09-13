Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company BAC/ Pugil Sticks [Image 7 of 9]

    India Company BAC/ Pugil Sticks

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, low crawl under barbed wire during the bayonet assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 13, 2022. The course consisted of different obstacles that simulated the type of terrain Marines may come across in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

