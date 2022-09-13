U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, low crawl through tunnels during the bayonet assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 13, 2022. The course consisted of different obstacles that simulated the type of terrain Marines may come across in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 19:55 Photo ID: 7415581 VIRIN: 220913-M-CI314-1013 Resolution: 3269x2179 Size: 1.19 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company BAC/ Pugil Sticks [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.