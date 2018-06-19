Since 1998 the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field, Klamath Falls, Ore., has flown the F-15 Eagle both A/B and C/D models, which are now nearing their eventual retirement. The wing retired 11 airframes this year and expects to see the majority of the fleet retiring in the next two years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo courtesy 173rd FW Public Affairs)
Where do the Eagles go when they retire? F-15C fleet prepares to stand down after 50 years of vigilance
