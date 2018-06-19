Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Where do the Eagles go when they retire? [Image 3 of 3]

    Where do the Eagles go when they retire?

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2018

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Since 1998 the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field, Klamath Falls, Ore., has flown the F-15 Eagle both A/B and C/D models, which are now nearing their eventual retirement. The wing retired 11 airframes this year and expects to see the majority of the fleet retiring in the next two years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo courtesy 173rd FW Public Affairs)

    Where do the Eagles go when they retire? F-15C fleet prepares to stand down after 50 years of vigilance

