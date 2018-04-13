Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Where do the Eagles go when they retire? [Image 2 of 3]

    Where do the Eagles go when they retire?

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2018

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Situated behind the David R. Kingsley Memorial, an F-15 A is prominently displayed at the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. The aircraft actively served the wing and when it was retired the National Museum of the United States Air Force took ownership subsequently loaning it to the base for static display. (U.S. Air National Guard photo courtesy 173rd FW Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2018
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 17:53
    Photo ID: 7415469
    VIRIN: 180413-Z-F3914-0001
    Resolution: 519x389
    Size: 50.32 KB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Where do the Eagles go when they retire? [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Where do the Eagles go when they retire?
    Where do the Eagles go when they retire?
    Where do the Eagles go when they retire?

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Where do the Eagles go when they retire? F-15C fleet prepares to stand down after 50 years of vigilance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon Air National Guard
    National Museum of the United States Air Force
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Static Display Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT