Situated behind the David R. Kingsley Memorial, an F-15 A is prominently displayed at the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. The aircraft actively served the wing and when it was retired the National Museum of the United States Air Force took ownership subsequently loaning it to the base for static display. (U.S. Air National Guard photo courtesy 173rd FW Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 17:53
|Photo ID:
|7415469
|VIRIN:
|180413-Z-F3914-0001
|Resolution:
|519x389
|Size:
|50.32 KB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Where do the Eagles go when they retire? [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Where do the Eagles go when they retire? F-15C fleet prepares to stand down after 50 years of vigilance
