    Where do the Eagles go when they retire? [Image 1 of 3]

    Where do the Eagles go when they retire?

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    September 11, 2016 saw eight jets leave the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field for the last time as they transit to Israel in the first active ramp-to-ramp transfer of aircraft under the purview of Foreign Military Sales (FMS). Those aircraft continue to service the Israeli Air Force today. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penney Snoozy)

