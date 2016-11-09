September 11, 2016 saw eight jets leave the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field for the last time as they transit to Israel in the first active ramp-to-ramp transfer of aircraft under the purview of Foreign Military Sales (FMS). Those aircraft continue to service the Israeli Air Force today. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penney Snoozy)
|09.11.2016
|09.13.2022 17:53
|7415468
|160911-Z-BD327-128
|2973x1975
|862.59 KB
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|1
|0
Where do the Eagles go when they retire? F-15C fleet prepares to stand down after 50 years of vigilance
