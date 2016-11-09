September 11, 2016 saw eight jets leave the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field for the last time as they transit to Israel in the first active ramp-to-ramp transfer of aircraft under the purview of Foreign Military Sales (FMS). Those aircraft continue to service the Israeli Air Force today. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penney Snoozy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2016 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 17:53 Photo ID: 7415468 VIRIN: 160911-Z-BD327-128 Resolution: 2973x1975 Size: 862.59 KB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Where do the Eagles go when they retire? [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.