220910-N-YG104-0051 PEARL HARBOR (September 10, 2022) Service members, spouses, and families gather for a picnic during a Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Selectee Spouse Symposium. This was the first Island-Wide CPO Selectee Spouse Symposium since the onset of the COVID pandemic. Senior Enlisted Leaders, The Navy League, Military Family Support Center, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, and the Navy Exchange presented information and resources to help prepare spouses as their significant others transition into members of the CPO Mess. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 16:12 Photo ID: 7415199 VIRIN: 220910-N-YG104-0051 Resolution: 5798x3158 Size: 5.5 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Island-Wide CPO Selectee Spouse Symposium [Image 17 of 17], by CPO Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.