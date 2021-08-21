Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Island-Wide CPO Selectee Spouse Symposium [Image 9 of 17]

    2022 Island-Wide CPO Selectee Spouse Symposium

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sarah Villegas 

    Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief

    220910-N-YG104-0005 PEARL HARBOR (September 10, 2022) Spouses listen to a presentation on mental health resilience at a Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Selectee Spouse Symposium. This was the first Island-Wide CPO Selectee Spouse Symposium since the onset of the COVID pandemic. Senior Enlisted Leaders, The Navy League, Military Family Support Center, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, and the Navy Exchange presented information and resources to help prepare spouses as their significant others transition into members of the CPO Mess. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)

    Spouse
    CPO Selectee
    Military Families
    Navy family
    CPO Initiation Season

