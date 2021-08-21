220910-N-YG104-0016 PEARL HARBOR (September 10, 2022) Chief Petty Officers demonstrate the proper wear of uniforms at a Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Selectee Spouse Symposium. This was the first Island-Wide CPO Selectee Spouse Symposium since the onset of the COVID pandemic. Senior Enlisted Leaders, The Navy League, Military Family Support Center, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, and the Navy Exchange presented information and resources to help prepare spouses as their significant others transition into members of the CPO Mess. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 16:12 Photo ID: 7415186 VIRIN: 220910-N-YG104-0016 Resolution: 4874x3420 Size: 3.63 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Island-Wide CPO Selectee Spouse Symposium [Image 17 of 17], by CPO Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.