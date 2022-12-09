Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WSEP 22.12 [Image 2 of 3]

    WSEP 22.12

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Sailors with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, communicate on the flight line during Weapons System Evaluation Program East-22.12 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 12, 2022. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capability to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 12:57
    Photo ID: 7414579
    VIRIN: 220912-F-DB615-1129
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WSEP 22.12 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WSEP 22.12
    WSEP 22.12
    WSEP 22.12

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Combat
    fighter jet
    F-18
    Aviation
    WSEP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT