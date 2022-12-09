WSEP 22.12

A U.S. Navy Sailor with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, signals an F/A-18 Super Hornet during Weapons System Evaluation Program East-22.12 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 12, 2022. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capability to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)

