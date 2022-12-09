A U.S. Navy Sailor with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, signals an F/A-18 Super Hornet during Weapons System Evaluation Program East-22.12 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 12, 2022. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capability to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 12:57
|Photo ID:
|7414578
|VIRIN:
|220912-F-DB615-1059
|Resolution:
|5970x3972
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, WSEP 22.12 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
