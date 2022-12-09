Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSEP 22.12 [Image 3 of 3]

    WSEP 22.12

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, exits the cockpit of an aircraft during Weapons System Evaluation Program East-22.12 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 12, 2022. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capability to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 12:57
    Photo ID: 7414580
    VIRIN: 220912-F-DB615-1087
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Tyndall Air Force Base

    Combat
    fighter jet
    F-18
    Aviation
    WSEP

