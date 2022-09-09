Soldiers compete in 53rd Troop Command Best Warrior

Staff Sgt. Daemon Walton, assigned to 222nd Chemical Company, conducts a 12- mile ruck march while competing in the 53rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition (53rd TC BWC) at the Erie Canalway Trail, Lockport, N.Y., Sep. 9-11, 2022. The 53rd TC BWC challenges Soldiers from across the state in events such as physical fitness, land navigation, warrior tasks, and weapon qualification. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jean Sanon)

