Soldiers compete in 53rd Troop Command Best Warrior

Staff Sgt. Daemon Walton assigned to 222 Chemical Company, fires an M17 SIG Sauer pistol while competing in the 53rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Youngstown Local Training Area, Buffalo, N.Y., Sep. 9-11, 2022. The three-day event consists of several events to test Soldiers on their Army knowledge, physical fitness, and tactical prowess ending in a 12-mile road march and the privilege to represent New York at the regional and national levels. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jean Sanon)

