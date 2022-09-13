Soldiers compete in 53rd Troop Command Best Warrior

PFC. Alexander Bazhenov assigned to 222nd cburn,conducts pullups while competing in the 53rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition (53rd TC BWC) at Front Park, Buffalo, N.Y., Sep. 9-11, 2022. The three-day event consists of several events to test Soldiers on their Army knowledge, physical fitness, and tactical prowess ending in a 12-mile road march and the privilege to represent New York at the regional and national levels. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jean Sanon)

