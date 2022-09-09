Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dive OPS at Black Rock Lock [Image 3 of 7]

    Dive OPS at Black Rock Lock

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, dive team members conducted an inspection of the steel sheet pile slip wall at the Black Rock Lock, Buffalo, NY. The inspection is in preparation for the installation of new lock gates next year, September 9, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 08:35
    Photo ID: 7413922
    VIRIN: 220909-A-ZQ575-0026
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 9.02 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dive OPS at Black Rock Lock [Image 7 of 7], by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dive OPS at Black Rock Lock
    Dive OPS at Black Rock Lock
    Dive OPS at Black Rock Lock
    Dive OPS at Black Rock Lock
    Dive OPS at Black Rock Lock
    Dive OPS at Black Rock Lock
    Dive OPS at Black Rock Lock

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    New York
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Dive Operations
    USACE Buffalo District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT