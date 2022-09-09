Dive OPS at Black Rock Lock

The Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, dive team members conducted an inspection of the steel sheet pile slip wall at the Black Rock Lock, Buffalo, NY. The inspection is in preparation for the installation of new lock gates next year, September 9, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera)

Date Taken: 09.09.2022
Location: BUFFALO, NY, US