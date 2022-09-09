The Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, dive team members conducted an inspection of the steel sheet pile slip wall at the Black Rock Lock, Buffalo, NY. The inspection is in preparation for the installation of new lock gates next year, September 9, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 08:35
|Photo ID:
|7413911
|VIRIN:
|220909-A-ZQ575-0022
|Resolution:
|3591x2694
|Size:
|10.55 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dive OPS at Black Rock Lock [Image 7 of 7], by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
