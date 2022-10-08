220831-N-MZ836-1125 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 31, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) transits the Baltic Sea with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Aug. 31, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Schwab)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 05:38 Photo ID: 7413794 VIRIN: 220831-N-MZ836-1125 Resolution: 11086x7391 Size: 2.44 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.