Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea

220831-N-VM474-1056 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 31, 2022) A U.S. Navy Sailor operates a forklift aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during a replenishment-at-sea Aug. 31, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwyneth Vandevender)

