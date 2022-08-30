Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea [Image 2 of 11]

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea

    BALTIC SEA

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Schwab 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    220830-N-MZ836-1173 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 30, 2022) The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), transits the Baltic Sea during a photo exercise with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Aug. 30, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Schwab)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 05:38
    Photo ID: 7413785
    VIRIN: 220830-N-MZ836-1173
    Resolution: 3962x5943
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PHOTOEX
    DEPLOYMENT
    SHIP FORMATION
    NAVAL EXERCISE
    KEARSARGE LHD 3

