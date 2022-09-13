Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    School renovations continue during Pacific Angel 22-4 [Image 8 of 8]

    School renovations continue during Pacific Angel 22-4

    BAUCAU, EAST TIMOR

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. military civil engineer paints the outside of a school during renovations as part of Pacific Angel 22-4 in Baucau, Timor-Leste, Sept. 12, 2022. The operation, scheduled for Sept. 12-17, will focus on capacity building through health services outreach, engineering civic action program construction projects and subject matter expert exchanges. Pacific Air Forces participates in PAC ANGEL 22-4 in order to advance interoperability and build upon established partnerships between our military forces and our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

    This work, School renovations continue during Pacific Angel 22-4 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Breanna Christopher Volkmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

