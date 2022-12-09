School renovations continue during Pacific Angel 22-4

A U.S. military civil engineer cuts a sheet of wood during renovations on a school as part of Pacific Angel 22-4 in Baucau, Timor-Leste, Sept. 12, 2022. The operation, scheduled for Sept. 12-17, will focus on capacity building through health services outreach, engineering civic action program construction projects and subject matter expert exchanges. Pacific Air Forces participates in PAC ANGEL 22-4 in order to advance interoperability and build upon established partnerships between our military forces and our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

