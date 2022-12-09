A U.S. military civil engineer applies spackle to a pillar during renovations on a school as part of Pacific Angel 22-4 in Baucau, Timor-Leste, Sept. 12, 2022. The operation, scheduled for Sept. 12-17, will focus on capacity building through health services outreach, engineering civic action program construction projects and subject matter expert exchanges. Pacific Air Forces participates in PAC ANGEL 22-4 in order to advance interoperability and build upon established partnerships between our military forces and our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 05:19
|Photo ID:
|7413764
|VIRIN:
|220912-F-MH881-5763
|Resolution:
|4846x3224
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|BAUCAU, TL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, School renovations continue during Pacific Angel 22-4 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Breanna Christopher Volkmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT