Exhibits open during MHSRS, VIPs visit USAMMDA booths

Attendees of the Military Health System Research Symposium gathered in the exhibit hall to view the latest in military health technology currently under development at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), Kissimmee, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022. As the premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, USAMMDA is develops and delivers critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

