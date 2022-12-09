Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exhibits open during MHSRS, VIPs visit USAMMDA booths [Image 6 of 6]

    Exhibits open during MHSRS, VIPs visit USAMMDA booths

    KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Attendees of the Military Health System Research Symposium gathered in the exhibit hall to view the latest in military health technology currently under development at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), Kissimmee, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022. As the premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, USAMMDA is develops and delivers critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    This work, Exhibits open during MHSRS, VIPs visit USAMMDA booths [Image 6 of 6], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

