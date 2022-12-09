Sgt. 1st Class Andrea Wood, a combat medic with the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division and native of Dallas, speaks with attendees of the Military Health System Research Symposium, Kissimmee, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022. As the premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, USAMMDA develops and delivers critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 20:58 Photo ID: 7413412 VIRIN: 220912-A-PJ332-142 Resolution: 5250x3500 Size: 4.64 MB Location: KISSIMMEE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exhibits open during MHSRS, VIPs visit USAMMDA booths [Image 6 of 6], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.