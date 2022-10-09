Chief Master Sgt. Dana Council, 355th Wing command chief, talks to Airmen while at a DM50 tailgate at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 10, 2022. Airmen from DM were invited to enjoy refreshments and food before a University of Arizona Wildcats game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 18:23 Photo ID: 7413171 VIRIN: 220910-F-BS488-0002 Resolution: 5735x3816 Size: 2.93 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UofA and DM [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.